Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Colfax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -911.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

