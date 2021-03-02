Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

