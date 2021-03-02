DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DraftKings by 62.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.