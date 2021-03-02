DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $173,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $29,929,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $23,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $68.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

