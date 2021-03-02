Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

