Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

NYSE:D opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,496.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

