Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.