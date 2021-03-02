Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

