Dohj LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

