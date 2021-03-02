dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DMYD. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:DMYD opened at $19.42 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $14,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

