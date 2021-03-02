Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $45.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DISCA. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

