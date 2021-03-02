Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DATI remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

