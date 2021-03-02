Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $84.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $74.47 and last traded at $73.66. 3,159,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,015,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.