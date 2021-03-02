Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $53.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

