Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €24.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.27 ($27.37).

CS stock opened at €21.31 ($25.06) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.05. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

