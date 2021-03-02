Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective (up previously from C$40.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday.

GIL opened at C$40.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.48. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.21.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.