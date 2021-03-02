Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective (up previously from C$40.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
