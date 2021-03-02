DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Head to Head Analysis

PharmChem (OTCMKTS:PCHM) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PharmChem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PharmChem and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmChem N/A N/A N/A DermTech -577.75% -65.00% -58.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PharmChem and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmChem 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 6 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $50.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.69%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than PharmChem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmChem and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmChem N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 405.25 -$19.69 million ($2.81) -24.73

PharmChem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Risk and Volatility

PharmChem has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats PharmChem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmChem Company Profile

PharmChem, Inc. provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

