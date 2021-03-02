DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

XRAY traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 32,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.43, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

