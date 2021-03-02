DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 104591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -259.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

