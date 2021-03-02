DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

