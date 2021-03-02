Denison Mines (DNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

DNN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.