Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 1,635.7% in February

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 1,635.7% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

