Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 1,635.7% in February

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 1,635.7% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DFMTF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.
About Defense Metals
