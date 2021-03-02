DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $40.35 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 255.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 917,885 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 278.8% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 236.9% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 257.9% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,625,000 after buying an additional 402,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Apple by 323.0% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 16,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.