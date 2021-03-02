DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

