DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
