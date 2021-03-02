Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

