DATx (DATX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,459.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $444,990.94 and $112,459.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.