DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.06 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $40,360.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.03 or 0.99657269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004182 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.