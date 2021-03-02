Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.81. 2,812,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,838. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $14.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.