Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.