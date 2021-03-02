Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.16.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

