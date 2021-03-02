Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Shopify were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

SHOP stock opened at $1,313.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,093.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

