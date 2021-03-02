Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $392,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.46. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

