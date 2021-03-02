Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Up 666.7% in February

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CYYNF remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Cynata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

