CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. 770,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,283,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $352.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

