Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Up 287.5% in February

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CYAP opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
