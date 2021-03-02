Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cummins worth $33,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

