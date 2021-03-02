Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYRX traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.49. 589,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,582. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

