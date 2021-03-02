Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

