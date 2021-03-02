Crown Price Hits $0.14 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $24,888.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.85 or 0.01096651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00384328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00034325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003253 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,661,933 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

