Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) stock opened at GBX 28.60 ($0.37) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.62. The company has a market capitalization of £56.62 million and a P/E ratio of 148.00.

Get Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) alerts:

In other Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) news, insider Pam Garside bought 37,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £12,113.28 ($15,826.08).

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.