CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAPL. TheStreet raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

