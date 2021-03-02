CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $683.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

