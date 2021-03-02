Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New $16.25 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $15.75 to $16.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

