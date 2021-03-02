CROAT (CROAT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, CROAT has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $299,394.63 and $204.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,681,053 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

