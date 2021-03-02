Critical Contrast: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) versus Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential downside of 23.69%. Given Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is more favorable than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Energy Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund beats Tortoise Energy Infrastructure on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of large cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lipper Large-Cap Core Mutual Fund Average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite Index, and the S&P 500 Index. Liberty All Star Equity Fund was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities. The fund primarily invests in securities of publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships and stocks of companies having a market capitalization greater than $100 million. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation was formed on October 29, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

