Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Cut by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance accounts for 3.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $109,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.88. 1,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,285. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

