Cream Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and $5.57 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $122.45 or 0.00249831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00510944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00073898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00463891 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.