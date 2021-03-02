Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Announces GBX 12 Dividend

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CRW opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,211.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.06. The company has a market cap of £560.68 million and a P/E ratio of 33.76. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,450 ($32.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

