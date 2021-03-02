Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

Crane stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $10,366,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 293,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

