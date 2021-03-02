Craig Hallum Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN stock opened at $197.79 on Monday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.13.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

