Cowen Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $100.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target upped by Cowen from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

